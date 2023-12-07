A charity dedicated to helping carers has received a helping hand from a local friendship group.

The Carers Sitter Service received a £300 donation from the Nene and Welland Oddfellows during the local branch’s annual table top sale.

The charity works with other organisations to help carers and their families across Stamford, the Deepings, Bourne and their surrounding villages, and the PE9 postcode villages of Rutland and East Northamptonshire.

Chris Briance, Nene and Welland Oddfellows chairman and grand master, with Carers Sitter Service co-ordinator Paula Harding

The Carers Sitter Service co-ordinator, Paula Harding, said: “We are a voluntary organisation which aims to give carers time to follow their own interests and hobbies, giving them strength and energy to provide the ongoing support that their dependent relatives or friend needs.”

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

The service attempts to meet the needs of carers, and welcomes donations and volunteers.

“You can ask for a regular visit, or as and when, perhaps for two or three hours at a time, or just as a backstop to cover things you need to do,” Paula added.

Email carersitterservice@gmail.com for more information.

Karen Earth, Nene and Welland Oddfellows branch secretary, said: “As well as helping people find friendship, the Oddfellows has a proud history of supporting good causes.”

For more details about the Oddfellows, email Karen.Earth@oddfellows.co.uk or call 01778 342006.