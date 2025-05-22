A little girl who lost her life to a brain tumour has had a flower named after her.

Anna Hughes was three years old when she died, having undergone an eight-hour operation followed by 15 months of chemotherapy and other cancer treatments.

Since then her parents Carole and Rob Hughes, who live in Pilsgate, near Stamford, have raised money through the charity Anna’s Hope for the treatment of brain tumours in children and young people, and support for their families.

From left, Rob and Carole Hughes, Angellica Bell, Joanna Lumley and Anna's sister, Sara

And while visiting the Chelsea Flower Show this week, Carole was given a ‘Big Surprise’ by the BBC, which filmed her for a feature with the same name that will air at 7pm on The One Show today (Thursday).

During her surprise, Carole, who was accompanied by her husband and their daughter Sara, met actress Joanna Lumley, TV presenter Angellica Bell, and RHS Gold Medal winning grower Rob Evans from Pheasant Acre Plants. Rob presented Carole with a gladiolus named after Anna.

Speaking afterwards, Carole said: “This was an amazing surprise and it will be a day that I will never forget.

Carole Hughes with the gladioli named after her daughter, Anna

“To have a gladiolus named after Anna is extra special and I wish to thank those who made this happen, especially friend Pauline Smith who nominated me to the BBC.”

Entries have opened to the annual Anna's Hope 5k Fun Run in Peterborough, which takes place before the Great Eastern Run, at 9am on Sunday, October 12.

To find out more about entering the run and supporting Anna’s Hope, visit tinyurl.com/AnnasHopeRun25