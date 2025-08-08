An extra £500,000 is being set aside to refurbish leisure facilities in the area - and representatives are pushing for a good slice to be spent locally.

Councillors Rhea Rayside (Ind - Stamford St George’s) and Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford St John’s) want additional funding to be ploughed into the district council-owned Stamford Leisure Centre in Drift Road following complaints about its cleanliness and a falling number of users.

Issues at the Stamford gym and swimming pool - particularly that the changing rooms were ‘tired’ and not as clean as they could be - were highlighted by Coun Rayside to members of the culture and leisure committee at South Kesteven District Council last month.

Coun Rhea Rayside called for funding for Stamford Leisure Centre before a £500,000 fund was allocated to improve SKDC's facilities. Photo: Submitted

At that meeting, she called for additional funding to improve the cleanliness and the appearance of the facilities at Stamford, where memberships have fallen in the 12 months to May, from 800 to 675 (-15.6%). This has been related to the opening of a branch of PureGym in the former Carpetright unit off Ryhall Road.

At a subsequent meeting to discuss audit matters, council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind - Market and West Deeping) proposed the creation of a leisure investment reserve of £500,000 for the maintenance of the council’s three leisure centres, in Stamford, Bourne and Grantham, and in the Grantham sports stadium.

This week, Coun Rayside said: “It’s important to improve our facilities in Stamford because we do not want another leisure centre and pool being closed, like in Market Deeping.

Stamford Leisure Centre, Drift Road. Photo: Google Maps

“Stamford Leisure Centre is in my ward and it’s a large area with a demographic that doesn’t all necessarily wish to take up membership with a commercial gym. Lots of our residents are older, many prefer a quieter setting for exercise, and the swimming pool offers classes in the water that are less strenuous and result in less stress on joints for those with mobility issues.

“It’s also a centre that is an integral part of our community, providing a place for children to learn to swim, and for everyone to swim. If we were to bring the facilities up to a better standard, there is a possibility of forming a partnership with PureGym, so their members can use the swimming pool.”

Coun Philip Knowles (Ind - Bourne East) said it was a similar story at Bourne Leisure Centre in Queen’s Road, which also needs money spent on the changing rooms.

“Bourne will get its fair share of the money and it will be spent on improving the changing rooms and facilities for the benefit of users,” he said, adding that there had not been a downturn in membership at Bourne, but maintenance and refurbishment was key to encouraging new users.

Coun Philip Knowles (Ind - Bourne East)

Confirming the £500,000 that is now being made available for leisure facilities, Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “The leisure investment reserve has been created so that we can look at immediate improvements and refurbishments to our leisure centres at Stamford, Bourne and Grantham. These have been identified to ensure continual quality facilities for our customers at reasonable prices.”

How would you like to see the £500,000 additional funding spent? Share your views in the comments.