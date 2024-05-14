A cat that recently arrived from Dubai has gone missing.

Archie was a stray in the city in the United Arab Emirates, but was taken in by an animal lover who helped to rehouse him with Elaine Wells, who lives in Fitzwilliam Road, Stamford.

The two-year-old cat was flown in to Heathrow at the end of last month and Elaine went to collect him from the airport.

Archie went missing in Stamford on Friday, May 10

He then escaped from her home on Friday last week (May 10).

An Arabian mau with ginger and white tabby markings, Archie is microchipped but was not wearing a collar when he disappeared.

He is also allergic to many foods and Elaine is desperate for people not to feed him.

Archie has a distinctive meow

She said: “He will be awfully scared in this country. He’s not used to being outside and he is timid.

“He also has numerous allergies and I was working with the vets at Casterton on sorting out a special diet for him.

“I’ve been searching everywhere and asking everyone since he went missing.”

Archie is a sleek and muscular cat with amber eyes and a distinct meow. He also makes a range of vocal noises.

Archie was flown to Britain from Dubai but has gone missing

He has been neutered.

Anyone finding him should not feed him. They can either take him to a vet for microchip scanning, or call Elaine on 07580 116253.