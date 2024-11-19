An animal-lover who turned her back on a government career to start her own business has earned national recognition.

Lydia Haynes quit her job with the Ministry of Defence to become a pet sitter in her home town of Stamford.

She accepted a part-time job at Mint Velvet while she found her feet, but had to turn it down a week before the store opened after she was inundated with enquiries for her Stamford Catsitter venture.

Stamford Catsitter Lydia Haynes.

Five years later Lydia has won the ‘cat service of the year’ title at the Animal Star Awards.

She said: “Everyone I knew thought I was crazy to leave my job but the business took off so quickly. I had to jump straight into running it full-time and I’ve never looked back.

“Animals are incredibly calming and being around them is amazing for my mental health.

Lydia Haynes with Satrlight.

“Together as a team we’re there to support pet parents whenever they need us. We’re open every day of the year because we know life doesn’t stop and neither do pets.

“There’s so much kindness in this job, from both clients and sitters, and there is so much trust and respect in the client/sitter relationship. One of the best parts is seeing the bonds that form. Some sitters develop incredible relationships with pets who have experienced trauma, helping them to blossom again, and I've also seen sitters connect with the human clients and bond over shared hobbies and interests.

“It’s all so wholesome and heartwarming.”

Lydia’s team covers Stamford, Bourne, Rutland, Market Deeping, Grantham and Peterborough. She has 30 pet sitters and more than 1,400 customers. Their services range from 30-minute visits to overnight care.