A celebrated chef, food writer and activist will be giving a talk on her new book, Strong Roots.

Olia Hercules uses recipes, memories and family stories to illustrate a century of Ukrainian history, from her grandmother’s deportation under Stalin to her parents’ flight from their occupied hometown in 2022.

She will speak about the strength that comes from knowing who you are, and where you come from. In Olia’s case, this was Kakhovka, her birthplace in the south of Ukraine.

Olia Hercules, right, has released a new book that illustrates Ukrainian history with recipes and family stories. Photo: Joe Woodhouse

Having trained at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, she then worked in restaurants, including Ottolenghi, and her first book, Mamushka, won the Fortnum and Mason Award for best debut cookbook.

The cookbooks Kaukasis, Summer Kitchens and Home Food followed, then, after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Olia cofounded #CookForUkraine, a global initiative that has raised £2 million for Ukraine through cooking.

In that year, she was named among Vogue UK’s Most Influential Women.

Celebrated chef and author Olia Hercules will be at Stamford Town Hall on Thursday. Photo: Joe Woodhouse

‘An Evening with Olia Hercules: The Story of Strong Roots’ takes place in the Court Room at Stamford Town Hall from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Thursday (December 4) and will include a talk with a chance to ask questions, drinks and canapés, and a book signing.

Tickets are available from Ink and Ember in Maiden Lane, Stamford, or online at www.inkandember.store, priced £10, or £30 to include a signed copy of Strong Roots.

Profits from the event will be shared between Houf (Helping our Ukrainian Friends) and Stamford Diversity Group’s support for Ukrainians living locally.