Nature lovers celebrated the “three Bs” of orchards at an afternoon picnic.

Stamford Community Orchard Group hosted a blossom picnic to celebrate the beauty, bounty and biodiversity of the area off Christ Church Close in Stamford on Sunday.

The event was held as part of a national Blossom Day campaign led by the Orchard Network and National Trust.

Stamford Community Orchard Group members Peter Seamer, Adam Cade, Nigel Baylem, Chris Hulbert,Jane Peach and Becky Henderson Photo: Chris Lowndes

Group secretary Adam Cade said: “These events celebrate the biodiversity of orchards and how valuable they are.

“It has been a fantastic year for blossom because the weather has been fairly frost-free so we’re celebrating the beauty, bounty and biodiversity of this community space.”

About 50 people took part and enjoyed performances by Woven Chords and the Ukrainian Sunflowers choir.

The Sunflowers choir Photo: Chris Lowndes

The orchard group will be hosting scything and pruning workshops during the summer ahead of its annual Apple Day at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, October 5.

Workshop details will be published online at www.scog.org.uk/whats-on

Poets Caroline Avnit and Scott Coe Photo: Chris Lowndes

Musician Mykhailo Tymoczko Photo: Chris Lowndes

