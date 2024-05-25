Home   Stamford   News   Article

Duke of Gloucester to visit Nene Valley Railway which operates between Wansford and Peterborough for The Royal Auxiliary Air Force 100th anniversary of volunteer reserve service.

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 05:00, 25 May 2024

A royal visitor will enjoy a trip to a heritage railway, including a Spitfire and Hurricane flypast, to mark a centenary anniversary.

His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester is visiting Nene Valley Railway, which operates between Wansford and Peterborough, today (Saturday, May 25).

The Royal Auxiliary Air Force, of which the Duke of Gloucester is Honorary Air Commodore in Chief, is celebrating 100 years of volunteer reserve service.

The signal box at Wansford Station
To mark the centenary one of the few surviving Battle of Britain Class steam locomotives introduced to Britain’s railways in 1946 has been temporarily renamed.

The locomotive’s traditional name 92 Squadron will be changed to Royal Auxiliary Air Force for the season and it will have its inaugural run at Nene Valley Railway today.

Duke of Gloucester. Picture: Keith Heppell
There will also be a flypast including a Spitfire and a Hurricane from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.


