On the last day of February, I presented budget proposals to the council, writes Independent leader of South Kesteven District Council Ashley Baxter.

After 14 years of austerity and cuts to local government funding, and in the middle of a cost of living crisis made worse by the impact of global events including covid and the war in Ukraine, it is currently impossible for South Kesteven District Council to provide the quality and quantity of services that have been enjoyed in the past.

Nevertheless, our budget was balanced meaning the anticipated money coming in matches the money going out, unlike the last budget of the previous Conservative-led administration which allocated money from reserves to prop up everyday spending proposals.

Ashley Baxter

The budget for next year is ambitious but at the same time realistic and designed to meet multiple challenges facing the council.

Firstly, a legacy of the previous administration was a housing department in dire straits. Since May, we have improved the situation to the point that the council is no longer in ‘special measures’, we have completed a stock condition survey, and we are very close to being up to date with mandatory safety checks which had been all but ignored for almost a decade.

However, we still have a long way to go on housing especially with improving the turnaround of empty properties and catching up with the repairs backlog we inherited.

It is no secret that we face ongoing problems with our leisure centres. Swimming pools across the country are struggling financially to keep their heads above the water (pun intended).

South Kesteven is no exception and the council is keen to retain and maintain leisure facilities, as far as possible, across the district. In this area too, we have inherited a maintenance backlog from the complacent Conservatives who no longer run the council.

Our plans include capital investments in our operational leisure centres. We have also put aside a significant sum to invest in the Deepings Leisure Centre if and when we can agree, with partners, a path to re-opening the centre.

Sadly, there are still some obstacles in the way, including an impasse with The Deepings School regarding their support for the project.

The council also faces new challenges ahead including the impact of increasing population as well as broader legislation on waste and recycling.

Our current waste depot is bursting at the seams in the middle of a residential area; consequently we are investing in a new depot at a more appropriate location close to the A1.

Our commitment to repairing community facilities, tackling homelessness and promoting trees are all examples of our intention to spend money wisely and for the benefit of the environment, the economy and all the people of South Kesteven.