A dad whose son died due to a genetic condition is hoping to raise thousands of pounds towards research into a cure.

Paul Scholes, who lives in Kesteven Road, Stamford, will lace up his trainers for the London Marathon on Sunday, April 21.

A chance encounter led to him successfully applying for a charity place for the event with Action Medical Research, which is supporting a research programme into X-linked lymphoproliferative disease (XLP).

XLP usually affects boys, causing hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) - an extreme immune reaction that can be triggered by a common human virus.

Paul’s son Oliver died in June 2012. He was two.

Since then, Paul and his wife, Andrea, have raised awareness about HLH and in 2013, they set about raising £10,000 for the charity Histio UK, which researches cures for the illness.

Before Oliver’s death, Paul was not a runner at all but as part of a year of challenges to raise the £10,000, Paul entered an obstacle run.

It inspired a love of running and Paul has since applied for a marathon place for the past eight years with a view to fundraising for Histio UK. He had never applied for a charity place because Histio UK is so small it does not have any.

It was only when he met up with a friend from university who worked for Action Medical Research that he learned about the research programme. He applied for a place and was successful.

“I’m really happy to finally have a charity place for Action Medical Research this year,” said Paul.

“The charity is currently fundraising to reach £10,000 to support a new research programme that offers hope of developing a cure for XLP.

“Because of Oliver, this is a cause very close to my heart."

Paul is also making sure people have good cause to sponsor him, by putting in the miles now to make sure he crosses the finish line in a good time in April.

"I have been training hard since August to improve my fitness level and to give it my best shot on race day,” he said.

“It means so much to have this opportunity and to raise as much as I can for the charity. No parent should ever have to say goodbye to their child."

Paul admits it would be easy to stay in bed when the alarm goes off on a cold, frosty morning.

But he is determined to help prevent other children dying from XLP.

“My 'why' is bigger than any of the reasons not to go out for a run, and when I slipped on ice and dislocated my finger while training, that didn’t stop me running - it just stopped me swimming!"

Paul is also holding a quiz night at the Danish Invader pub in Empingham Road, Stamford, on Friday, March 8. Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

Teams of up to six people can take part, at £10 per person, and there will be a raffle and bar, and complimentary nibbles and cake.

To book a team email pmscholes@gmail.com.

People can also donate at Paul’s JustGiving page http://tinyurl.com/pmscholes

Paul and Andrea’s children Toby, 11, and Rosie, nine, will be awarding a prize for the best team name.