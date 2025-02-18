A free six-week cookery course is giving people to chance to boost their culinary skills.

Nutritional therapist Sophie Driver will demonstrate how to make the most of leftovers and food which has past its sell-by date but is still safe to eat.

She is working with the food waste organisation Second Helpings and wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford to run practical sessions mostly using ingredients that have been saved from landfill.

Each session ends with a sit-down meal.

The course starts by introducing simple knife skills and a run-down on food hygiene. Sophie also incorporates tips on healthy eating but mostly aims to make the sessions welcoming and enjoyable.

The courses usually cover a two-course meal which everyone will eat together at the end of the session, with leftovers to take home.

The next six-week course starts on Thursday, February 27 from 1-3pm at Barn Hill Methodist Church in Stamford. To book a space email info@mindspacestamford.com or call 07563 385273.