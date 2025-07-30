Loading bays could be changed to ‘goods only’ in a bid to prevent them being blocked.

Coun Richard Cleaver announced at a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Monday (July 28) that a request to Lincolnshire County Council has been made to amend waiting restrictions in Red Lion Square and outside Marks and Spencer’s goods entrance in St Paul’s Street.

Currently the signs are for ‘loading only, 8am to 6pm’ but there have been issues affecting goods deliveries, which tend to be in larger vehicles.

The loading area outside Age UK and M&S Food could soon favour goods deliveries. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Independent county and district councillor said a couple of ‘loading only’ spaces would be retained for people dropping off donated goods to the Age UK charity shop and those using M&S Click and Collect.