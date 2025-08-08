Parking charges for over 3 hours at Stamford Morrisons
Fines have been introduced to deter people from using a supermarket car park all day for free.
Signs at Morrisons off Uffington Road, Stamford, now advise that Euro Car Parks will issue £100 fines to drivers staying more than three hours.
The signs tell people to pay using one of four parking apps.
Although the costs are not displayed, the apps give a choice of parking session lengths.
The RingGo app currently offers people one hour’s parking for £1.60 despite up to three hours being free.
4 hours is £2.60
12 hours is £3.60
1 month is £30.60
Meanwhile, the Euro Car Parks app suggests the costs are 60p cheaper in each case - but adds 20p ‘convenience fee’, 20p ‘expiry reminder’ and 20p ‘booking confirmation’ text.
