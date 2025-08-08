Fines have been introduced to deter people from using a supermarket car park all day for free.

Signs at Morrisons off Uffington Road, Stamford, now advise that Euro Car Parks will issue £100 fines to drivers staying more than three hours.

The signs tell people to pay using one of four parking apps.

The signs at Morrisons in Stamford

Although the costs are not displayed, the apps give a choice of parking session lengths.

The RingGo app currently offers people one hour’s parking for £1.60 despite up to three hours being free.

4 hours is £2.60

12 hours is £3.60

1 month is £30.60

Prices on the RingGo app, on the Euro Car Parks (ECP) app, and Morrisons website, which currently says parking is free

Meanwhile, the Euro Car Parks app suggests the costs are 60p cheaper in each case - but adds 20p ‘convenience fee’, 20p ‘expiry reminder’ and 20p ‘booking confirmation’ text.

What do you think of the change at Morrisons car park? Share your view in the comments.