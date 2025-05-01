Home   Stamford   News   Article

Spring ball at Burghley House near Stamford raised thousands for Sue Ryder

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 15:43, 01 May 2025

A stately home provided the backdrop for a successful charity black-tie ball.

Sue Ryder’s spring ball held at Burghley House near Stamford raised £19,500 for the charity’s Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Charity supporter Lady Victoria Leatham of Burghley House opened the evening with a welcome speech, setting the tone for a night of generosity and celebration.

75 guests enjoyed a sophisticated evening of fine dining
Seventy-five guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, live music and an auction.

Tori Ablard, regional head of hospice fundraising at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: "We were thrilled to host our first-ever spring ball at Burghley House and welcome guests to a fabulous evening of fundraising and celebration.

Burghley House was the venue for Sue Ryder's Spring Ball
“The venue was stunning and everyone had a really fun night.”



