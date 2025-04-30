A charity which is celebrating its 20th anniversary marked the milestone with a ball.

More than £6,000 was raised for Evergreen Care Trust at a black tie event in Rutland Hall Hotel.

Guests included volunteers and service users as well as the founder Louise Marsh, who set up the charity in 2005 from her car.

Louise Marsh and mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke

Her focus has always been to provide support to older people to tackle loneliness and isolation, and offer friendship and practical care.

The charity has grown to include dozens of volunteers as well as staff, who offer a range of services including befriending, medication collecting, companionship, home support, hand and nail care, cleaning and lunches.



