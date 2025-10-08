A charity Christmas card shop reopens for its 26th year on Monday (October 13).

Cards for Good Causes will open in St John’s Church in Stamford at 9.30am and will trade until 4.30pm, every day until Monday, December 22.

There will be a range of festive cards and gifts, all in aid of more than 80 national and local charities. This year, for the first time, Cards for Good Causes is offering Braille Christmas cards in support of the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Lesleyann Kinsey and Kate Riley, co-managers at Stamford's Cards for Good Causes

The pop-up shop is run by volunteers and the Stamford branch is one of the biggest in the country.

Co-manager of the Stamford shop Kate Riley is hoping that people will once again enthusiastically support the shop.

“We have had wonderful support from Stamford shoppers and visitors to the town since the first Cards shop in 1999, and hope that this year people will again shop with a purpose to help all the charities represented in St John's,” said Kate.

“We are very happy to report that all the lighting has been renewed in the church, which makes it much easier to see and an even greater pleasure to browse and buy cards, gifts, wrapping and decorations.”

There may be some unexpected church closures this week as volunteers get ready.

Over the past decade, Cards for Good Causes nationally has raised £20 million for charities including those focused on mental health, hospices, cancer research, children’s causes, and animal welfare. An additional £2.5 million has supported vital community spaces like libraries and churches across the UK.