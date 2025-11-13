A charity is offering free expert advice on budgeting and saving in the run-up to Christmas.

Mental wellbeing charity, MindSpace, is hosting a Home Health Check pop-up event at its Red Lion Street base in Stamford on Friday, November 21.

The friendly and informal event includes a question and answer session with local experts to help people streamline their household costs.

Volunteers and staff outside the new MindSpace hub in Stamford. From left Mark Johnstone, Rachel Cook, Pip Tiffin, Ian Powell, Stacey Hare, Louise Goss and Jo Dunlop. Photo: Supplied

They want to give ideas on how people could save money and on making informed decisions about bills, insurance and estate planning.

Its overall aim is to help people feel less overwhelmed as Christmas approaches, when money can be tight and financial strains can cause worries.

MindSpace has teamed up with local experts, including estate agent Ellie Hinton-Bardwell, mortgage advisor Nicola Benton, of Choice Mortgages, Erica Cave, an authorised partner with Utilities Warehouse, and estate planning consultant Megan Dugdale, of W and P Legal.

It takes place on Friday, November 21

“This is for anyone who wants to ask questions about their personal and household finances,” said Nicola.

“The aim is to help build confidence in managing monthly costs, develop budgeting skills and identify ways to reduce overall expenses.”

Ellie Hinton-Bardwell added: “We aim to remind everyone that they are not alone, no matter how hard things may feel; there is always help and hope available.”

For those with young children, there will be a small quiet space where they can be occupied for a short spell.

When people sign up, there is a chance to ask a question which the experts will address during the Q&A session.

The pop-up session runs from 9.30am until noon, with the Q&A from 11am. To sign up, visit https://book.plinth.org.uk/e/pqskLtMIEZSqT1Hvj5xC

Everyone who attends in person will get a chance to win a £100 Love2Shop voucher.