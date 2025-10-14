A new charity will be launched at the start of next year to safeguard the future of a once under-threat library.

The future of Ryhall Library was made more solid in July, following months of fears that owner Rutland County Council was going to close the public building. After protests by the local community, the 1970s library was given a stay of reprieve, with county council cabinet member Christine Wise (Lib Dem) declaring that ‘having weighed all the options’ and with no alternative premises, the best way forward was to keep things as they are.

Ryhall Library

However, the local community now wants to safeguard its future for the long term.

Resident Andrew Nebel was a key member of the efforts to save the library and said with local government reorganisation on the horizon it made sense to start

He said: “Depending on the outcome of the local government reorganisation, whatever way we end up, whether aligning with South Lincolnshire or Leicestershire, both areas currently delegate responsibility for the library to the local community often in the form of either a parish council or some other body like a charity. They usually come to some sort of financial agreement where a certain amount of money is allocated each year to continue operating the library and they provide the book service.

Ryhall Library

“At the time we were fighting to save the library we visited both counties and learned a lot about how they operate so we are anticipating that will become the case in three years time. “We thought we will start now and build up an active membership, get some trustees on board and start fundraising in advance of that ownership being realised.”

The charity has established the name Friends of Ryhall Library and a constitution and will apply to the charities commission on January 1 next year. A meeting will be held on December 6 for local residents to get involved and find out more.

While continuing, Ryhall Library, which has recently been made an asset of community value, will not have the significant renovations that are currently happening in Uppingham, Oakham and Ketton. In total more than £700,000 will be spent.

Mr Nebel said it was a shame Ryhall Library had been ‘starved of access to those funds'.