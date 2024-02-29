A comedian who wrote a Bafta-winning television show and starred in films alongside Simon Pegg is coming to Stamford.

Dylan Moran will perform at Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday, September 27, as part of its regular Stamford Comedy Club.

Dylan co-wrote and starred in Channel 4 sitcom Black Books, which won two Baftas. The Irish born comedian has toured the world many times with his stand up show and his film performances include starring in Shaun of the Dead and Run Fatboy Run with Pegg.

Tickets went on sale yesterday and can be booked by visiting https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/dylan-moran/

