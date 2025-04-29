A charity that helps people improve their mental wellbeing is looking for volunteers.

MindSpace Stamford would like four people to join its trustees to help shape the future of the charity.

The four different skills and experience being sought by the charity include accountancy, fundraising, marketing and HR.

Volunteers and trustees for the MindSpace charity gathered at the charity's Wellbeing Garden at the Uffington Road Allotments

Beka Avery from MindSpace said: “Becoming a charity trustee is a fantastic way to connect with the community and gain personal satisfaction in doing something meaningful during spare time.”

Chris Young, a trustee who oversees the MindSpace Wellbeing Garden in Uffington Road, added: “It is a fascinating experience and a truly rewarding one. Not only do you learn what the community wants, you can help a charity deliver its work.

“The MindSpace Garden is an essential tool in our mission to help people’s mental health, and to be there for people when they need us.

“As someone who works full-time, being a trustee is the most rewarding part of my life.”

Trustees attend monthly meeting, support events and engage with volunteers.

For more information email beka@mindspacestamford.com