A charity worker ditched her shoes to walk 40,000 steps barefoot to mark her 40th birthday.

Freya Irvine walked a barefoot 17-mile loop of Rutland Water. By completing the epic challenge on the hottest day of the year, she raised more than £3,500 for The Leprosy Mission.

Freya Irvine does her barefoot challenge at Rutland Water. Photo: Supplied

Freya hobbled along baking hot footpaths and gravel, grappling with thorns and brambles. Six hours later she was met by family and friends with ice cream at the finish line. It was there she had the relief of soaking her aching and red raw feet in the cool water.

The inspiration for Freya's 40th birthday challenge cam after a visit to India in February. Travelling for her job with The Leprosy Mission, based in Peterborough, she met a man with an ulcer on his foot.

The mum-of-two, who lives in Stamford, said: "It was a terrible foot ulcer. But the gentleman only came to the hospital when his wife noticed a smell coming from the wound. It really struck me that he had no idea the wound was there.

Freya Irvine soaks her feet after the challenge at Rutland Water. Photo: Supplied

"This is because leprosy causes nerve damage and can lead to a person losing all feeling in their hands and feet. So he didn't even know he had injured himself. A person with numb hands and feet is incredibly vulnerable to disability. It's so frustrating as leprosy is completely treatable with antibiotics. It is just a case of finding and treating it early.

"I kept thinking of this gentleman and all he went through in life during my walk on Saturday. Walking in the intense heat really took me back to my time in India!

“My feet were red raw by the end but I kept thinking of him when I became uncomfortable. It made me almost thankful for any pain I felt! Pain really is a gift to protect you and by raising money I know I can help stop people from becoming needlessly disabled.

"It really was quite gruelling by the end but my phone was pinging each time someone made a donation, it was a real encouragement and made me push through to the finish line. My husband and children cheered me in and we had a barbecue by the swimming area where I cooled off and soaked my poor aching feet!"

To sponsor Freya visit: RCVIRTUALCB_AM Raise money for Leprosy Mission Great Britain : Freya's Barefoot Challenge

It takes £24 to find and cure a person of leprosy. Many people affected by leprosy live in extreme poverty and do not have any shoes, meaning they are more likely to injure themselves without even realising. It costs £10 to provide a pair of bespoke protective shoes for feet that have been made numb by leprosy.