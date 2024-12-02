Baking sweet treats for colleagues has earned one employee a top award.

Charlotte Dibble from Oakham has been crowned the UK’s Best Office Baker in a competition organised by the Swiss kitchenware brand Zyliss at Divertimenti Cookery School in London.

Charlotte, who works at Rutland-based Two Chimps Coffee, impressed judges with her technical ability and the twist on a traditional bake, drawing on her experience by infusing her creations with a speciality roast.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have won.

“Baking alongside such talented finalists was such a fun experience, and I’m so grateful to the judges, Zyliss, and the Divertimenti team for making it such an unforgettable day.

“I can't forget about my amazing team at Two Chimps Coffee - they've been my biggest cheerleaders since day one.”

Charlotte and the team celebrated by eating her winning carrot cake for breakfast.



