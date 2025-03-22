A stone cottage which is full of character is available to buy.

This charming home in Castle Bytham has been thoughtfully modernised, combining contemporary comforts with its rustic character.

It offers ample outdoor space and potential to extend or modify the outbuildings, subject to planning permission.

5 Castle Gate, Castle Bytham

To the left of the welcoming entrance hall, there is a spacious drawing room featuring a cosy wood-burning stove and double doors which open onto the garden, creating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living.

The hall also provides access to a large storage room under the stairs, which houses the oil-fired boiler.

On the opposite side of the hall, the open-plan kitchen and dining area exude warmth and charm.

Upstairs, the property has three spacious bedrooms and a recently refitted family bathroom. Additional storage is also available above the stairs.

The private back garden is a serene retreat, featuring mature shrubs, colourful flower beds, and far-reaching views of the open countryside - an ideal spot to unwind and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

This cottage in Castle Gate, Castle Bytham is on the market for offers in excess of £575,000.

For more information or to book a viewing call Newton Fallowell on 01778 422567.