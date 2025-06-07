A charming village home combines contemporary living with the appeal of rural life.

Orchard Grove is a four-bedroom property located within the village of Maxey.

Step inside through the large, welcoming entrance hall. To the left, double doors open into a versatile snug or games room while to the right a spacious lounge benefits from triple-aspect windows and French doors leading to the garden.

At the heart of the home lies the open-plan kitchen, breakfast, and dining area – an ideal space for family life and entertaining.

It is fitted with attractive wooden base and wall units offering ample storage and is complemented by a separate utility room, which has a door leading outside.

A home office and a downstairs toilet complete the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs, a central landing with built-in storage leads to four well-proportioned bedrooms. The principal and second bedrooms each benefit from modern en-suite shower rooms, while the remaining rooms are served by a spacious family bathroom featuring a bath with a shower.

All of the bedrooms are equipped with built-in wardrobes.

Outside, the property boasts a garden with a lawned area and a patio – ideal for summer entertaining.

A double garage and private driveway provide ample off-road parking.

Orchard Grove, Maxey is on the market with Osprey for £650,000.

For more information or to book a viewing call 01780 769 269.

