Built of local limestone beneath a mellow, pan-tiled roof, Rose Cottage is an attractive period cottage that has been thoughtfully improved to create a comfortable and stylish home, combining traditional charm with practical modern touches.

Set within a mature garden and offering the valuable addition of a garden studio, this is a home of both charm and versatility.

Rose Cottage in Nassington is on the market with Woodford and Co. Photo: Supplied

The front door opens into an oak-floored reception area with the sitting room to one side. The beamed ceiling and the window seat add to the character and the inglenook with woodburning stove, makes a cosy focal point.

The kitchen / dining room spans the back of the house and offers a range of bespoke furniture, including a large island with hardwood worksurface and inset hob with extractor above and ovens below. The breakfast bar is opposite providing space for casual mealtimes, and as an alternative to the large dining area, set beside the bi-fold doors, which open to the garden.

The utility room provides useful space for appliances and the family pet, and has a door opening to the garden. The guest cloakroom / WC is to the side.

Upstairs, the landing, with polished oak floorboards, provides access to each of the three bedrooms. The principal bedroom is well proportioned and has a view over the rear garden. The en-suite shower room has recently been updated.

There are two further double bedrooms, each with their own charm, and the recently updated family bathroom completes the stylish, first floor accommodation.

The garden lies to the rear of the house and is a delightful feature. A recently laid patio, spans the back of the house, almost extending the dining area with the bi-fold doors open, on a fine day. The lawn has shrub borders with a shingle path to one side, which leads to a further seating area, in front of the studio, which is ideal as a home office, creative space or perhaps occasional guest accommodation. It is a peaceful and flexible addition that enhances the lifestyle appeal of the property.

Nassington is a popular and well-served village, set within the Nene Valley and surrounded by gently undulating countryside. It retains a strong sense of community, with a village store, primary school, public house and active parish life. For those who enjoy the outdoors, the meadows and pathways beside the River Nene offer attractive walking routes. The historic market towns of Oundle and Stamford are both nearby.

Rose Cottage in Station Road, Nassington, is on the market with a guide price of £500,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Woodford and Co on 01832 274732.

