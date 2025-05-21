The owners of a town shop have won an award at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Tara and Noah Carlile-Swift, the mother and son who run Freckleface Home Fragrance in Red Lion Street, Stamford, clinched a Five Star Tradestand Award at the annual Royal Horticultural Society event.

The award recognises the efforts of traders to add value to the show for visitors, by creating attractive displays that might evoke a sensory or emotional response.

Noah Carlile-Swift and his mum, Tara, co-founders of Freckleface, with their award certificate at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Tara and Noah’s ‘Botanical Tales and Blooms’ display was designed around show’s theme for 2025: ‘Your Space, Your Story’.

Alongside their candles, diffusers, wax melts, and room sprays, they showcased the brand’s dedication to sustainability and natural ingredients.

Tara said they were ‘overjoyed’ with the award, adding: “It’s an incredible honour and a testament to the love and care we put into everything we do, from product creation to how we present ourselves.

Freckleface at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show

“This show is all about celebrating personal stories and creative spaces, and we’re proud that our stand reflects our journey and our passion for fragrance.”

Freckleface Home Fragrance has grown from a kitchen table hobby into a brand with stores in York, Lincoln and Stamford. Their products are stocked by more than 800 UK retailers.

Tara will appear on BBC One today (Wednesday, May 21) at 2pm, demonstrating how to make botanical wax melts and bath fizz at home using natural, budget-friendly ingredients.

Freckleface at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Freckleface is based at Tate Business Park, Dozen’s Bank, Spalding.