A special children’s checkout has been introduced to make supermarket shopping more family-friendly.

Checkout number 14 at Morrisons in Stamford has been given a makeover to mark its new life as a “Morrikidz till”.

The area has been decked out with balloons and banners to entice children to scan their own shopping under the watchful eye of a checkout supervisor.

Sarah Baines and Rowena McNally at the children's checkout

Stamford operations manager Rowena McNally said it is already a hit with her colleagues’ children and hopes plenty of other shoppers will be keen to give it a go.

She said: “It’s all about making the shopping experience more family-friendly because any parent knows it can be a drag taking kids to the supermarket.

“We’ve also had a lot of grandparents saying that they’ll be bringing their grandchildren back to have a go.”

Children can scan their shopping at a special checkout

The children’s checkout is located next to a small customer service desk in the middle of the tills section. Anyone who wants to have a go will need to ask the member of staff on duty. Children will then be able to sit at the till and scan through their shopping before the supervisor takes over to take payment. Age-restricted products will also need to be scanned by the member of staff.

The children’s check-out is one of several initiatives brought in by Morrisons to improve its offering for families. The cafe has a new children’s area with play cafe and colouring sheets, and the baby changing facilities have been improved with emergency nappies for anyone who is caught short.

