Children experienced the world of work when a range of businesses visited their school.

Pupils at St George’s Primary School in Stamford enjoyed an ‘aspirations day’ with the support of police officers, builders and college lecturers.

The whole school in Kesteven Road was a hive of activity with classic cars and police vehicles parked on the field, drones whizzing around the hall and creepy crawlies being handed around the classrooms.

The racing car was a hit. Photo: submitted

Perkins Engines staff hosted engineering activities while CS Ellis offered the opportunity to use communication equipment to locate different lorries in its fleet. Revolution Racing explained the importance of aerodynamics in car design while staff from Stamford College hosted sessions in drone flying, bricklaying, carpentry, earthworks and animal care.

Head of school Rachel Fleming said: “By allowing our students to explore and use these technologies, they were able to see what career opportunities there are for them and prepare for job roles they may get in the future.

“We sincerely thank our partners for their time and support and their understanding of our ambition to prepare students for their career steps of the future.”

Pupils were challenged to build a structure. Photo: submitted

The event was also supported by Vistry Homes, Lambe Constructions, Stile Fencing and the RAF while Birdy’s Fish Shop provided lunch for the visitors.

Businesses which would like to take part in next year’s event should email enquiriesstg@aspire.school

Pupils learn the art of bricklaying. Photo: submitted

Pupils learn about careers in engineering. Photo: submitted

Learning about life as a police officer. Photo: submitted

Stamford College staff brought along some creepy crawlies. Photo: submitted

Drone flying. Photo: submitted

The event gave children a glimpse into the world of work. Photo: submitted

Do you have a news story to share? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk