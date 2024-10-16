Young singers from six primary schools performed in a fundraising concert to help those who save lives at sea.

Stamford Diversity Group organised the Stamford Primary Schools Singing Day in support of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.

Children from St George’s, St Gilbert’s, St Augustine’s, Malcolm Sargent, Stamford Junior School and Uffington Primary School took part.

Children from six primary schools performed in a fundraising concert for the RNLI. Photo: Alan Walters - Rutland Photographer

They spent several weeks practising at school before coming together on Friday last week for group rehearsals and the final performance.

The children performed Eternal Father, And You Rescue Me, Beyond the Sea, The Mermaid, Tongo, Drunken Sailor, The Bay of Biscay and Rule Britannia while former Stamford poet laureate Darren Rawnsley recited six of his own poems throughout the concert.

It raised £733 for the RNLI which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year. Since its launch the charity has saved more than 142,000 lives.

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns gave a closing speech. Photo: Alan Walters - Rutland Photographer

Chairperson of Stamford Diversity Group, Yvette Diaz-Munoz, said “The children sang their hearts out. Those who attended were in raptures and a phenomenal amount was raised for such a worthy charity.

“The concert epitomised how our local community can come together to make positive change. Well done to all involved.”

The singers were supported by musical director Fergus Black. Stamford School hosted the concert which was funded by the St Michael’s and Exeter Schools Charity.

Donations can still be made online at www.justgiving.com/page/stamforddiversitygrouprnli

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke welcomed the audience. Photo: Alan Walters - Rutland Photographer

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “All our lifesavers say a big thanks for helping us to keep people safe at sea.”