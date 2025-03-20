Purple crocus flowers have sprung up around Stamford thanks to the efforts of Rotary clubs and children, such as Year 5s at Bluecoat Primary School.

They got together with members of the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley to plant bulbs in November, and last week they got together again, with teacher Andrew Whiteway, to admire the results of their winter gardening.

Rotarian Chris Harrison-Smith said: “It was fun for all of us, and the children a credit to the school.”

Children from Bluecoat School in Green Lane, Stamford, planted crocus bulbs which are now in flower

The Purple for Polio campaign raises awareness of Rotary International’s efforts to eradicate polio from the world through the vaccination of children.

Purple crocuses were chosen because children who receive the polio vaccine have their little finger dipped in purple dye so they can be easily identified.