A children’s home could be created in a three-storey property on a housing estate.

If granted by South Kesteven District Council, the application would turn a six-bedroom house in Winterton Close, Stamford, into a home for four children, with two bedrooms providing overnight accommodation for staff.

The house next door was subject to a similar application to become a four-bedroom children’s home and received planning approval in February.

The location of the proposed children's home and its proposed layouts. Image: Google Maps/Astill Planning Consultants Ltd

Both properties have parking and enclosed gardens, and are in a cul-de-sac facing Little Casterton Road and the entrance to Cambridge Road.

According to a statement submitted with the new application: “The proposed children’s care home will provide 24-hour care for up to four children between the ages of eight and 17 years old.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

“The care home would operate as a therapeutic model residential children’s home, seeking to create a family home setting.”

The proposed ground floor and first floor layouts. Image: Astill Planning Consultants Ltd

The statement adds that there will be two members of staff on duty day and night, with shift changeovers at 8am and 8pm. There would also be a shared manager present for both properties during the day.

There would be no movement into or out of the home between 8.15pm and 8am, except under exceptional circumstances.

If given approval by South Kesteven District Council, the new children’s home would be subject to Ofsted inspections to ensure it is providing a good standard of care.

A resident of Winterton Close has submitted an objection to the council on the grounds of potential noise disturbance.

The proposed second floor layout and rooflights. Image: Astill Planning Consultants Ltd

She said: “Having worked in several residential children's homes I am concerned about the significant disruption to neighbours that is likely to be caused by noise.

“This may include disturbances in the night, shouting, broken windows, children climbing fences and roofs.

“This could lead to the emergency services regularly being called out. The access to this property by emergency services could pose issues.

The location of the proposed children's home and the property next door, which received approval in February to become a children's home. Image: Google Maps

“I am concerned about disruption being caused by potential antisocial behaviour and police having to attend the property.

“Children regularly abscond from residential childcare settings, which would lead to disturbance in the area.

“I don't feel that this is the right setting for a residential children's home.”

The application, which had the reference 24/1577, will be determined by the district council.