A chilli coconut risotto with lime prawns and chimichurri led to a young chef winning top prize.

The Rotary Club of Stamford held its Young Chef competition recently at Stamford School. It is open to local schools and pupils up to the age of 17. This year there were 15 entrants, mostly from Year 11, and from Casterton College, Stamford School and Stamford Welland Academy.

The purpose of the competition is to encourage a valuable life skill while also ensuring that participants have an enjoyable experience. Each contestant must prepare and serve a two-course meal for two people, all within a 90-minute time limit. The Rotary Club awards a cash prize to the top three entrants, and all contestants receive a contribution towards the cost of the ingredients. The winner competes in the Rotary District stage, and the winner from that stage proceeds to the national finals.

Richard Boulderstone, president of the Rotary Club of Stamford, with the winner Kate and the judges. Photo: Supplied

The judges were Warrant Officer Dominic Owen from RAF Cranwell and Senior Aircraftsman Ryan Waters from RAF Wittering. Before the announcement of the winners, Dominic gave a debrief to the contestants and congratulated them on the exceptionally high standard, remarking that the scoring was very tight with only three points between the top three contestants.

This year’s winner was Kate from Stamford School, who followed her risotto with Brazilian carrot cake. The runner up was Lilly from Casterton College and in third place, Saanvialso from Stamford School.

Kate's winning menu at the Stamford Rotary Club's Young Chef competition. Photo: Supplied

Richard Boulderstone, President of the Rotary Club of Stamford, presented the contestants with certificates and prizes.

On behalf of the Rotary Club, John Hawkins, the competition organiser, thanked Stamford School for hosting the competition with special thanks to Abbie Mann, head of Stamford School’s food and nutrition department, the food teachers from each of the schools, the RAF judges and the participants.