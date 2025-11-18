The Christmas countdown is on as the town’s tree has arrived in Stamford.

A 30-foot Norway Spruce from the grounds of Burghley House was delivered to Red Lion Square today (Tuesday, November 20).

It was fixed in place by farmer Andrew Hitch and the estate’s forestry team.

The Christmas tree has arrived at Stamford's Red Lion Square today. Photo: Iliffe Media

The town is gearing up for the big light switch-on next Thursday (November 27) at the square, from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Andrew Dowing, the town crier, and Amanda Wheeler, the town mayor, will give a welcome speech, followed by a festive poem from Laureate Ross Ayres.

A school choir will be singing Christmas carols throughout the evening and there will be performances by stilt walkers and a light-up drum show.

Festive decorations can be spotted around the town in time. Photo: Iliffe Media

A special guest will make an appearance to officially turn on the display, though who it will be is yet to be confirmed.

Christmas lights have been festooned in and around the High Street for the event and shops have begun decorating for the festive season.

The festive sparkle can already be seen at The George Hotel, which has lit up its Christmas lights.

The big light switch-on will be next Thursday

