A town’s Christmas market has been cancelled due to safety concerns relating to bad weather.

Oundle Town Council has cancelled its Christmas market which had been due to take place on Saturday (December 7).

The Met Office has issued a host of yellow weather warnings which are in place from this afternoon until Sunday as Storm Darragh is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued across the district today

Oundle Town Councillor Ian Clark said: “We’re as disappointed as you will be. Nonetheless our responsibility to all of those attending the market, either as traders or customers, means we must take this difficult decision.

“We wish it were otherwise.

“Our thanks to residents and businesses in town and traders for their patience and understanding - it is a decision we've agonised over.

“We will of course refund money to those unable to trade.”

The Christmas lights will be turned on tomorrow night.

Stamford’s Christmas market was also cancelled in November due to Storm Bert.

Bourne Town Council’s Christmas event is scheduled to take place this Saturday. A decision on whether it will go ahead is to be made tomorrow.



