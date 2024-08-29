The Christmas countdown may still be a few months off, but preparations are well underway to bring festive spirit to a town.

Thousands of people flock to Stamford each year to enjoy a festive market and street entertainment.

This year it is hoped the fair on Sunday, November 24, organised by Stamford Town Council, will be the biggest and best yet.

Broad Street was packed with people. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sellers are keen to get a piece of the action, with stalls and pitches along Stamford's High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street already sold out. There is also a growing waiting list.

Plans have been put forward to close a section of St Mary’s Street, to create space for 20 more pitches, as well as use the library and United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street.

The event has previously attracted criticism for being too overcrowded, so this year staff at the Town Hall are planning a layout which ensures ‘smooth pedestrian flow’.

This would include putting clusters of food stalls at the ends of the roads and at the top of the High Street.