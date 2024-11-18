A magical market drew in thousands of Christmas shoppers.

The Rutland Big Christmas Market was hosted by Charlie Pallett and Victoria Bullett at The Barnsdale on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The two small business owners were keen to bring together food and gift stalls under one roof.

Jane Ayliff, Simon Singlehurst and Josh Wells from New Lodge Farm. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Charlie said: “It was amazing and the support we received couldn’t have been better.

“We ended up selling out on two of the days with over 5,000 visitors.

“It brought lots of people to the area which was amazing.”

Doreen Glackin, Angela Stewart and Elaine Murcroft enjoying a hot drink. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event has grown in size, up from 56 stall holders in 2023 to 90 this year.

It also expanded from a one-day event to trading for three.

Victoria said: “I think it went really well particularly because it was on a much bigger scale than what we have done previously.

“There was a magical atmosphere.”

Vicky Fisher. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Children were able to meet Father Christmas and there was entertainment by the Emily Redding Dance Academy, the Jazettes and Wildcats.

Due to limited parking spaces at The Barnsdale, a double decker bus shuttled people from the Rutland Water car park in Whitwell to the event.

Charlie said: “The children were as excited for that as they were to see Santa.

The Rutland Big Christmas Market. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“A lot of them hadn’t seen a double decker bus before so it was like a magical vehicle to them.”

Ruth Walker and Sandie Harper from Rutland Lions Club. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lily Fletcher, 11, Ruby Fletcher, 9, Pearl Fletcher, 11, and Marcello Girardi, 5. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Rutland Big Christmas Market. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Wildcats Millie Edwards, Phoebe Bryant, Alice Peasgood and Daisy Feetham. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Vicky Fisher, Michelle Fisher, Amelia Fisher and James Polley. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Theresa Smith, Janet McGarragny, Judy Geer, Valerie Empsom and Diz Lamb. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Rutland Big Christmas Market. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Ivy and Olive Flint at the Christmas tree. Photo: Chris Lowndes

