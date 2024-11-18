Rutland Big Christmas Market at The Barnsdale drew in thousands of festive shoppers
A magical market drew in thousands of Christmas shoppers.
The Rutland Big Christmas Market was hosted by Charlie Pallett and Victoria Bullett at The Barnsdale on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The two small business owners were keen to bring together food and gift stalls under one roof.
Charlie said: “It was amazing and the support we received couldn’t have been better.
“We ended up selling out on two of the days with over 5,000 visitors.
“It brought lots of people to the area which was amazing.”
The event has grown in size, up from 56 stall holders in 2023 to 90 this year.
It also expanded from a one-day event to trading for three.
Victoria said: “I think it went really well particularly because it was on a much bigger scale than what we have done previously.
“There was a magical atmosphere.”
Children were able to meet Father Christmas and there was entertainment by the Emily Redding Dance Academy, the Jazettes and Wildcats.
Due to limited parking spaces at The Barnsdale, a double decker bus shuttled people from the Rutland Water car park in Whitwell to the event.
Charlie said: “The children were as excited for that as they were to see Santa.
“A lot of them hadn’t seen a double decker bus before so it was like a magical vehicle to them.”
Are you holding an event? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.