Perfect weather and new event areas added up to a Christmas market being declared as ‘absolutely perfect’.

After the disappointment of having to cancel last year’s Stamford Christmas Market due to bad weather, and with heavy rain on Saturday, Stamford town councillors were absolutely delighted that Sunday had clear blue skies - other than their own snow, of course!

For the first time, St George’s Square and St Mary’s Street were closed to traffic with St George’s Square providing a space for an entertainment hub and St Mary’s Street becoming home to more stalls, adding to those already lining the High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street.

Stamford Christmas Market 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Stamford Christmas Market 2025. Evie Smith, five, playing in the snow. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

As well as community radio station Rutland and Stamford Sound in St George’s Square, it also provided a stage for a range of live performers including the Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre, Stamford Brass, Lucy’s Pop Choir and students from Stamford College.

Children and adults alike also had plenty of fun in a snow globe photo booth in St Mary’s Street, while Stamford and District Lions Club provided a Santa. A stilt walker and Morris dancers also danced their way around the town centre, and there was a funfair in Star Lane.

Photos from the event are available to view and buy here

But not everyone was pleased about the start of the festivities - The Grinch made an appearance but even his grumpy spirit couldn’t put a dampener on the day.

Stamford Christmas Market 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Stamford Christmas Market 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

“The weather was stunning from start to finish,” said mayor of Stamford, Amanda Wheeler. “We were so incredibly lucky especially sandwiched in between two very wet days and having to cancel last year.”

She said the town was ‘buzzing’ and she had heard anecdotally that shop takings were up.

“We had great crowds and the shops and traders were absolutely delighted,” added Amanda.

Stamford Christmas Market 2025. Volunteers from Stamford and District Lions Club. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Stamford Christmas Market 2025. Rutland Morris performing, Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

With the Christmas lights having been turned on a few days before by YouTube personality Colin Furze, the streets were suitably decorated to welcome the hoards of visitors and such was the popularity of the day that Browne’s Hospital, which opened its doors and had a barbecue stall, had more than 1,000 visitors in the first hour.

Amanda said closing St George’s Square was a particular triumph, providing an area for shoppers to take a break and catch the performances with seating. This is something Amanda wants to do annually and she even added that closing the square permanently for entertainment would be a “great idea”.

Amanda also thanked Stamford College, which not only provided student performers “with really beautiful singing voices” for the entertainment area but also offered free parking in addition to the town’s car parks.

Stamford Christmas Market 2025. Margo and Violet Hart, two, on Santa's sleigh. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Stamford Christmas Market 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

The only slight hitch to the day was that in the early hours of Sunday morning, when people were setting up, some cars had been left parked in areas where parking had been suspended, including Broad Street, St George’s Square and St Mary’s Street.

Amanda paid tribute to town council officer Rachael Smith who worked hard to either locate the owners, or reorganise the events around the parked cars.

There had been some concern ahead of the event that it running the same weekend as Burghley House’s own Christmas market would be a detraction but Amanda said: “I think Stamford speaks for itself and all the traders and events added to what Stamford has to offer.

“It really was a brilliant day.”