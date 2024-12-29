A scout group raised £1,790 from a Christmas raffle.

2nd Stamford Scouts are raising money to build a new headquarters in Empingham Road.

The raffle prizes included tickets for the Battle Proms concert at Burghley Park, afternoon tea at the George Hotel in Stamford, a meal at Stamford Garden Centre and food and drink hampers.

Pauline Jones and Neil Scholes draw the raffle winners.

The winners were drawn at The Red Lion in West Deeping on Thursday evening last week.

Volunteer Neil Scholes, who is part of the headquarters fundraising committee, said: “Thank you to everyone who has bought and sold tickets over the last few weeks and all the businesses and individuals who have donated prizes.”

The group needs to raise £1.5million to rebuild its hut, which is no longer fit for purpose.

The proposed new building will include two large halls, an open plan lobby, a well-equipped kitchen, accessible toilets and shower. Storage areas will be part of the building while covered areas, camping and campfire areas and on-site parking for cars and bikes will be built outside.

The group hopes to start building work in September 2026 and complete the project the following summer.