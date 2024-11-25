A display featuring dozens of individually decorated Christmas trees can be seen inside a town church.

The Stamford Lions Christmas tree festival at St John’s Church, just off Red Lion Square, will be open for two weeks alongside the Cards for Good Causes shop, and is expected to attract about 6,000 visitors, if previous years are anything to go by.

The team behind LincsOnline, the website of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury, is among more than 40 organisations that has made a donation and decorated a tree, while Stamford-based Alltech is a main sponsor.

Representatives from a handful of the groups involved were at the official opening of the festival on Friday last week. Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke did the honours, with representatives from Stamford Panto Players, Anna’s Hope, Alltech, the Lions clubs of Stamford and Peterborough, and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

This year, money raised from the festival will be donated to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. Penny Lord, a volunteer for the charity, said: “It’s fantastic to be the beneficiary this year. We rely on the community to support us and raise money so that we can keep our helicopter flying.”

This year is the 30th anniversary of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and the medical crew recently flew the charity’s 30,000th mission.

Rob Persani from Rutland and Stamford Sound, Jenny Hall, Justine McGarrity and Nicola Sandall from Stamford Panto Players, Stamford mayor Kelham Cooke, Carole Hughes from Anna's Hope, Penny Lord from Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, and Gill Clarke from Stamford Lions Club

People visiting the tree festival are encouraged to make a donation to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity box, which can be found near the entrance, with the charity’s tree.

Co-founder of the Anna's Hope charity, Carole Hughes, with her decorated tree

The festival finishes on Sunday, December 15, when those who have decorated a tree can choose to take it away for use over Christmas, or to donate it - minus the decorations - so that someone else can enjoy it.

Lions president Gill Clarke with Penny Lord from Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance at the charity's tree in St John's Church

