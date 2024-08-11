A community is crossing its fingers - and its legs - as it applies for grants to buy a loo for its church.

People spent six years saving up funds raised to connect St Stephen’s Church in Carlby to mains water, and to put in a fully accessible loo.

But urgent roof repairs took precedence and used much of the money set aside.

St Stephen's Church in Carlby

While the church community continues to fundraise, it is now also applying for grants, with Burghley House, patron of St Stephen’s, first to donate. The cost of building work is £76,000 and the church needs another £29,000.

To help, email secretary.st.Stephen’s.carlby@outlook.com or give to PCC Carlby Parish, sort code 30-98-02, account 00167416. T