Like many who live in old houses, the volunteers who run St Stephen’s know that maintaining their 13th Century church can feel like a task without end.

No sooner had the committed congregation of Carlby, near Stamford, fulfilled a six-year project to equip their village church with running water and a toilet than another problem arose.

St Stephen’s Church in Carlby is part of the Gwash and Glen benefice with Ryhall and Essendne. Photo: Amelia Burt

The final stages of a £90,000 task to fit the discreetly-sited convenience below the church tower uncovered an issue directly overhead.

“We thought we'd finished our fundraising activities,” said parishioner Pauline Crampin.

“We had to have a new bell rope fitted and when the man came to do that he told us we’d need another £4,000 for a new bell setting to make it safer.

“We will have to apply for a faculty, or planning permission, from Peterborough Cathedral, and then apply for grants and think of a new activity to raise more money.”

Pauline Crampin with some of her paintings for an art exhitibition which raised money for the new toilet. Photo: Chris Lowndes

They managed to raise £90,000 for the toilet and improvements to its servery through events, grants, and anonymous donations.

A varied range of events included a fun run, bridge lunches, craft fair and ‘a dinner on the run’ where diners go from home to home for different courses.

The aptly-named Waterloo Project was completed in late summer and was celebrated in fitting fashion.

A 5km fun run was held to raise money for the Waterloo Project

“We have a pop-up choir and during the service they sang their own rendition of Abba’s Waterloo brandishing toilet brushes as wands, dancing around the church,” Pauline added. “It was absolutely fantastic!”

Recent improvements mean the church can now add concerts to its arsenal of fundraising events.

But the first fundraiser will be its annual Christmas Fayre at Carlby Village Hall on Saturday, December 6, from 1-4pm.

There will be handmade gifts for sale, craft activities for all ages to make Christmas cards and decorations, and homemade refreshments.

It will also feature a prize raffle of hampers and an appearance by Father Christmas at 3pm. Entry is free but donations are welcomed.

Half of the proceeds will go to charity, with the rest putting a dent in the bell bill.

The church has been without a vicar for more than two years, but its small active congregation has aimed to put it at the heart of village life and stave off any talk of potential future closure.

“A lot of the locals, even if they don't come to church, they probably contribute to all the fundraising activities we do,” Pauline added. “We are a very strong church in the body of this community.

“We have a charity food box in the porch for people to help themselves to some basic provisions if they're a bit hard up.

“So we try to reach out to the village as well as to the people that go to church.”