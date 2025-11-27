A church has raised £4,500 to support medical care in Sierra Leone and help rebuild a scout headquarters.

Stamford Methodist Church welcomed members and invited guests to its annual Mission Service on November 23, a gathering that highlights its commitment to helping communities both locally and abroad.

This year’s service focused on two long-standing causes important to the congregation.

Members of 2nd Stamford church receiving their presentation cheque - Fletcher Jones, Jan Simmonds, Clara Byford, Eloise Byford, Conan Lewis, Rosie, Andy Headley and Ebony Jones

The church donated £3,600 to Friends of Nixon Memorial Hospital, which supports a major healthcare centre in Segbwema, Sierra Leone.

Founded in the 1950s by the Methodist Missionary Society and funded by John Nixon in memory of his wife, the hospital now operates with more than 100 inpatient beds and includes a nursing school, theatre, maternity and paediatric wards.

It offers care to people across the town and surrounding rural villages. Ron Rhodes, a retired GP and trustee of the charity, received the cheque during the service.

Conan Lewis of Stamford Methodist Church presenting a cheque to Ron Rhodes of Friends of Nixon

A further £900 was donated to 2nd Stamford Town Scouts as they continue fundraising for a new headquarters in Empingham Road.

The facility will support young people but also serve wider community groups.

Church members and representatives from both beneficiary organisations later joined a celebratory lunch recognising the volunteers involved in the year’s fundraising.

Much of the total has been raised through The Well café on Barn Hill and a varied programme of events.

These range from concerts featuring internationally recognised choirs and musicians to the annual Stamford Dog Show, now run by Stamford Scouts.

The church has also announced several seasonal events.

The Enchanting Choir will perform on Friday, December 5, at 7.30pm, with free entry and donations welcomed.

Stamford Brass will return for its Christmas concert on Saturday, December 13, at 7.30pm, with tickets priced £11 and £6 available from The Well, Ticketsource or on the door.