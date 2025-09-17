A 15th century church is set to host its first-ever harvest festival service celebrating a trust which has been supporting the elderly for 20 years.

St John’s Church, in Red Lion Square, Stamford, is inviting the community to join them on Sunday, September 28, for a day dedicated to Evergreen Care Trust.

The Stamford-based charity was founded by Louise Marsh in 2005 to bridge the gap left by healthcare and social services.

Volunteers provide home support services, such as shopping for older people and doing their laundry.

Both the volunteers and those who use the service will be celebrated during the day.

The all-day event will begin at 10am, with a harvest service held at 2pm.

There will be harvest-themed games, books and cake stalls running until 4pm.

A performance by the Bourne-based Tuneless Choir is scheduled for 1pm.

There will also be a raffle and donations can be made in aid of the Evergreen Care Trust.

Entry is free.