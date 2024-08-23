An arts centre’s lift is to be replaced after repairs were ruled out on safety grounds.

Engineering work at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street is expected to last three weeks from Monday, September 16.

The cost of replacing the lift up to the arts centre’s theatre and cinema is £40,000.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street

Once installed, people will be able to operate the lift themselves rather than having to be chaperoned by a member of staff, as was the case.

Deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council and cabinet member for culture and leisure, Paul Stokes (Ind), said: “Stamford Arts Centre is an important hub for all those who love theatre, music, poetry and movies.

“The existing lift had been in situ for many years and more recently has been out of service completely, for customer safety, while we looked at the potential for a temporary repair.

“However this proved impossible, so we are investing in a bespoke fitted lift.”

He added that the lift is important and that the council was ‘deeply sorry’ for the length of time it has been unavailable.

A message on the arts centre website had said the lift would be operating again by the end of September.

This has now been changed to say it will be out of action until ‘early October’.

As well as securing listed building consent, an asbestos ceiling will need to be removed by professionals for new lift hydraulics to be fitted.

While the lift is closed there will only be stairs access to the theatre and cinema. Customers unsure about this can call the box office for advice on 01780 763203.

Shows affected include Shoestring Theatre’s production, The Sweet Science of Bruising, a talk entitled Sex, Spies and Scandal, 15 films and a sell-out National Theatre Live screening of Jodie Comer in Prima Facie.

Stamford Arts Centre at 27 St Mary's Street is a Grade II listed building constructed in 1671. The current theatre was opened in 1978 by the Duchess of Gloucester.