A cinema which opened in 1994 with Four Weddings and a Funeral is marking its 30th anniversary with another potential classic.

Stamford Arts Centre Cinema turns 30 on October 24, having opened with a preview of the Hugh Grant rom-com complete with a talk from director Mike Newell.

On Thursday (October 24) a Conclave, a film version of the Robert Harris novel set in The Vatican, is being shown before its US release date at the venue in St Mary’s Street - and it’s already a sell-out.

Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini. It is directed by Oscar-winning Edward Berger and is a Focus Features release. Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features. © 2024 All Rights Reserved.

Describing the preview screening of Conclave as ‘a coup for Stamford Arts Centre’, Paul Stokes, deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council and cabinet member for arts and culture, added: “The film will arrive with the distributor’s security as it will be showing a whole month before general release in this country.

“It is a very special preview screening and has proved very popular. It’s the perfect way to celebrate 30 wonderful years.”

As part of the celebration, local artist Karen Neale is holding a drop-in art workshop for families between midday and 5pm in the arts centre gallery.

The 170-seat Stamford Arts Centre cinema shows films - some with audio description - and live-streamed theatre and music events. A new lift is being installed to the auditorium for customers with limited mobility.