Preview of Conclave film will be screened for Stamford Arts Centre Cinema’s 30th anniversary
A cinema which opened in 1994 with Four Weddings and a Funeral is marking its 30th anniversary with another potential classic.
Stamford Arts Centre Cinema turns 30 on October 24, having opened with a preview of the Hugh Grant rom-com complete with a talk from director Mike Newell.
On Thursday (October 24) a Conclave, a film version of the Robert Harris novel set in The Vatican, is being shown before its US release date at the venue in St Mary’s Street - and it’s already a sell-out.
Describing the preview screening of Conclave as ‘a coup for Stamford Arts Centre’, Paul Stokes, deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council and cabinet member for arts and culture, added: “The film will arrive with the distributor’s security as it will be showing a whole month before general release in this country.
“It is a very special preview screening and has proved very popular. It’s the perfect way to celebrate 30 wonderful years.”
As part of the celebration, local artist Karen Neale is holding a drop-in art workshop for families between midday and 5pm in the arts centre gallery.
The 170-seat Stamford Arts Centre cinema shows films - some with audio description - and live-streamed theatre and music events. A new lift is being installed to the auditorium for customers with limited mobility.