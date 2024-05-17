New restrictions aim to stop inconsiderate parking near a school.

Lincolnshire County Council is consulting on plans to stop waiting in the layby area next to Malcolm Sargent School in Empingham Road, Stamford.

If rules are tightened up, between 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday only buses and taxis could stop there.

Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Empingham Road, Stamford

“Vehicles have regularly been observed parking inconsiderately resulting in difficulties for all road users and raising safety concerns,” a supporting document states.

“The proposals will facilitate traffic flow, ensure all accesses are kept clear and improve visibility and road safety for all users.”

Residents have until June 14 to submit their views to the council.

