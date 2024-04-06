A college student has been named ‘photographer of the year’ in an international competition.

Katie McLair, who attends Stamford College in Drift Road, won the Ilford Photo International Student Photographer of the Year prize for her work titled ‘Wildflower Barn’.

Photographic materials manufacturer Ilford set ‘home’ as a theme for the competition, asking students to interpret what it meant to them.

Katie McLair with her winning photograph

Hundreds of photography students from around the world took part, but Katie won with an image of her grandfather and his partner at their family farm.

Katie said she found the brief challenging at first, but then worked out how she wanted to present it.

“To me, home is where your family is,” she said.

“I have fond memories of spending time at the farm when I was little, and it makes me feel safe.”

Katie McLair's photo of her grandfather and his partner at the family farm

Fellow Stamford College student Katie Hammond made it through to the final round of judging, with a photo of Midge, her family pet.

She said: “I love animals, so she was the perfect subject.

“I’ve learnt a lot about lighting techniques during my time at college, so I used a lighting set-up at home to pick out the texture of her fur, and the sparkle in her eyes.”

Stamford College lecturer in photography, Mike Pickering, said he was proud of his students’ achievements, adding: “It’s truly amazing that two friends that sit next to each other every day have been recognised among hundreds of entrants.

Katie Hammond photographed her family pet, Midge

“Embracing the college facilities, such as the dark room and studio lighting, they’ve progressed so much over the duration of the course.

“They’ve been a pleasure to teach and are very deserving of this acknowledgment.”

Katie McLair has accepted an offer to study for a degree in marine and natural history photography at Falmouth University, while Katie Hammond will study for a degree in photography at the University of Lincoln.