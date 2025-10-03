Kind-hearted cleaners will tune in tonight (Friday, October 3) to watch the new series of DIY SOS after helping out on the primetime show for a third time.

Staff from Dynamics Cleaners joined presenter Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS crew who helped adapt the home of seven-year-old Isla in Leicester.

Isla with the show's gardening expert Ashley Edwards. Photo: BBC/South Shore

Isla has mandibuloacral dysplasia, a condition which makes her bones brittle and causes premature ageing.

The Little Bytham business first volunteered their time on the BBC One show about six years ago to tidy up a renovation job in Scunthorpe, and did so again in Kettering in 2022.

However, managing director Tim Wade was unsure whether he would be able to watch this episode.

The Dynamics Cleaners team, including Tim Wade (middle) on the set of DIY SOS. Photo: supplied

“I'm not sure if I will because it's a bit of a tear jerker,” he said. “She's an absolute little star, Isla, she's absolutely amazing.”

A team from the business got to work over two days in February, donating about 80 hours of their time as well as cleaning materials.

Tim said with accommodation and food, the bill would have totted up to around £1,600.

Tim and team with the show's resident sparky Billy Byrne

“When they asked if we’d help out, I emailed my team and said, ‘right guys, I've had this, I think we should help this little girl’ and the team agreed,” Tim said.

“We gave up our time and took no pay at all to help.”

As anyone who has had a room renovation will testify, it can create a lot of mess, but the intense DIY makeover meant this was multiplied many times over.

“A thousand people volunteered for it and 160 people were on site, so you're talking about 25 people in one house at a time,” said Tim.

“You're trying to clean the bedroom and I've got somebody painting behind me, somebody drilling in the next room, so you're cleaning all the time.

“It was a case of get in, do what you have to do, let someone in to do work and then, guess what? Back in you go.”

While the tradespeople are the on-screen stars of the show, Tim and his team do the unseen work off-camera, producing a spick and span finish.

“I’m not going to lie, even though it’s fun, it’s really tough to do because you know you’re on a time limit,” Tim said.

“They are moving back in on a certain day. You can’t push it back a few days or a week, that’s your day and it’s got to be done.

“So it’s late nights, get out of bed early and crack on.”

But having the fruits of their hard graft shown on screen, and, most importantly, helping Isla, was reward enough for Tim.

“This little girl was an absolute darling. We’re really chuffed we did it,” he said.

“We were all there, in it for the same reason. Everyone is smiling, they’re happy, they're joking with each other.

“It’s really hard to describe the atmosphere, it’s incredible.”

The first show in the new series of DIY SOS will be shown tonight on BBC One at 8pm.