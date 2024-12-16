Children who are spending Christmas in hospital will be unwrapping presents donated by a cleaning company.

Dynamics Cleaners set aside £500 to buy gifts for the Amazon children’s ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

They chose items which had been selected by staff on the ward.

Hospital staff with the donations from Dynamics Cleaners.

Managing director of the Little Bytham company, Tim Wade, said: “There are some really poorly children who will be spending Christmas in hospital and as a team we decided to do something to help.

“Unfortunately we weren’t allowed to visit the ward as some of them are so poorly, but the staff sent us a photo once the toys had arrived.”

