A new gynaecology clinic is addressing women’s health issues closer to home.

Stamford and Rutland Hospital is treating around 44 patients each month through the service.

The weekly clinic had been due to end in April, but consultant Steve Havenga hopes it will be extended.

Senior staff nurse Susie Mears, consultant Steve Havenga and deputy sister Nichola Wells with a patient at the gynaecology clinic

The majority of patients have been referred for bleeding after the menopause or between periods, abnormally heavy bleeding, or irregular menstrual cycles. Consultations usually include a biopsy of the womb lining ahead of treatment.

Sister Bridget Tarney said: “The Stamford outpatient nursing team is proud to support the clinician with the care and safety of women undergoing consultation in Stamford.

“Our environment is calming and relaxed in nature which in turn supports our women when they are already feeling apprehensive and anxious.”